At least four suburban Chicago Mariano's grocery stores are closing for good before the end of the summer, with one reportedly closing months ahead of schedule.

Three of the stores were part of parent company Kroger's recently announced closing plans, with as many as 60 stores nationwide set to shutter over the next year and a half. In a statement, a Kroger spokesperson said the closures were "part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

Those three closures include Mariano’s Buffalo Grove, at 450 W Half Day Rd.' Mariano’s Bloomingdale, at 144 S. Gary Ave.; and Mariano’s Glenview West, 2323 Capital Dr.

The Buffalo Grove location will close Aug. 8, the Bloomingdale location will close Aug. 15, and the Glenview location will close Aug. 22, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson called the decision to close the stores "difficult," adding that impacted employees will have the chance to transfer to a different location.

The fourth Mariano's store set to close is in Northfield, at 1822 Willow Rd. Earlier this year, the village said it had learned the busy, 47,000 square-foot grocery store off the Edens Expressway would not be renewing its lease and closing in the fall. However, the Record North Shore on Wednesday reported the store would close for good much earlier than expected -- at 12 p.m. Friday.

In a June earnings call, Kroger, which also owns King Soopers, QFC, Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter, discussed the dozens of stores it plans to close over the next 18 months, saying the stores were a "$100 million impairment charge."

As a result of the closures, Kroger expects to gain a "modest financial benefit."

"Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance," Kroger said in a release announcing its earnings.

The closures also come on the heels of an investigation from NBC 5 Responds partner Consumer Reports, which found that Kroger stores had widespread pricing errors, leading to customers paying full price for items that were marked on sale.

As part of the investigation, they found shoppers were overcharged on average $1.70 per sales item, or 18.4% more.

Kroger, in a statement at the time, said it is "committed to affordable and accurate pricing."

"For nearly two decades, Kroger’s business model has been rooted in bringing down prices to attract more customers to our stores -- and this is not changing," the statement went on to say. "We respect our associates and our customers, and we conduct our business accordingly."