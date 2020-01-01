4 Shot, Officers Fired at on First Day of New Year in Chicago

As the clocks turned to midnight, Chicago recorded its first shooting of 2020.

Bullets flew in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood in the very first minute of New Year’s Day, striking a marked squad car as it traveled through the 1300 block of South Kilbourn, police said.

Authorities were unsure where the shots were fired from or if the police vehicle was the intended target. No one was injured in the shooting but Area Central detectives were investigating Wednesday morning, police said.

Fifteen minutes later, a 24-year-old woman became the first victim of gun violence in the city in 2020.

The woman was inside a residence in the 4400 block of West Adams when a bullet came through her window and struck her in the back, police said.

The woman was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in stable condition.

Police said it was unclear where the shots came from and no one was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., someone opened fire on officers responding to a shot spotter call in the 7800 block of South Ridgeland. The officers weren’t hit but the shooting prompted a SWAT response at a nearby apartment. No one was in custody hours later but police said the scene had been cleared.

Minutes before 5 a.m., a 21-year-old man walked into Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back, authorities said. He was not able to give officers information on what happened at the time, police said. He was listed in stable condition and Area Central detectives were investigating.

About the same time, a 31-year-old man standing on a front porch in the 6400 block of South Morgan was shot in the left knee. The man told police he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot just before 6 a.m. Wednesday while walking down an alley in the 11100 block of South Vernon, police said. The teen told police he heard shots and felt pain before realizing he was shot in the left hip. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.