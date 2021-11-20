4 Shot Leaving Kankakee Bar Early Saturday Morning

Four people were injured while leaving a bar early Saturday in Kankakee when multiple shooters in a passing vehicle opened fire, according to the Daily Journal newspaper.

The shooting was reported at approximately 12:11 a.m. outside the International Lounge, 698 N. Schuyler Ave.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said in a Facebook post that 60 rounds were fired into a crowd as a business was closing, but didn't say the establishment's name. Two of the four people who suffered injuries were airlifted to trauma centers, he said.

Despite a large number of witnesses, the mayor said many remain uncooperative.

"We have to speak up and provide details in an effort to help the police department solve the crimes," he stated. "For this reason the City of Kankakee will continue to advocate for the purchase of cameras throughout the City. This may not stop the violence, however it will greatly enhance the ability to solve the crimes and bring justice for the victims."

No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.