1 killed, child among 3 hurt in Garfield Park shooting

One person was killed and three others were injured, including a 9-year-old boy, when shots were fired in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the first block of South Whipple at around 2:33 p.m. Police said three men and a young boy were at a vacant lot when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking all four victims.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the lower back and hospitalized in critical condition. A third victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the head and also reported to be in critical condition.

The 9-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the head and was said to be in fair condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additional information wasn't available Saturday afternoon.

The shooting remained under investigation by Area Four detectives.