West Garfield Park

Car With Shooting Victims Crashes Into Ambulance in West Garfield Park

A 21-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the back and forearm and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said

A total of four people were shot, one fatally, Saturday evening in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., four people were inside a vehicle in the 100 block of South Keeler when they were struck by gunfire. The victims then traveled to the 500 block of South Pulaski where their vehicle struck a Chicago Fire Department ambulance, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the back and forearm and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 34-year-old man suffered multiple wounds to the body and was said to be in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police stated.

A third victim, a 17-year-old girl, was struck once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was reported to be in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

No one in the ambulance was injured, according to officials. As of late Saturday evening, no offenders were in custody.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Four detectives.

