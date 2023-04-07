4 Shot, 1 Fatally, at Gathering Inside Park Forest Home, Police Say

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, during a gathering inside a Park Forest home early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Park Forest Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Fir Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two other were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, though their conditions were not immediately known. A fourth person was treated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

Police did not release details on what led to the shooting, but said an an ongoing investigation was "in the preliminary stages."

Authorities noted that while a significant police presence remained in the area, "there is no ongoing threat to the community."

"Additional information will be provided as it is learned," Park Forest Police Chief Paul Winfrey said.

Check back for more on this developing story.