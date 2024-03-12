4 rooftop bars in Chicago were named among the best in the country, more than any other US city

Just in time for patio season, a new ranking just named four Chicago rooftop bars among the best in the country.

The report, from MandoeMedia, ranked 200 rooftop bars across the globe using data from Tripadvisor and Instagram, a release said. Editors fleshed out the report by weighing the percentage of positive reviews along with the bars that were "most talked about and shared about on social media," the release said.

Editors then ranked the bars to create a "top 50" index.

According to the report, 22 of the top 50 rooftop bars in the world are in the United States. Of those, four are in Chicago, followed by New York, which appeared on the list three times. Two bars in Denver also made the list.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Coming in at No. 15 on the list is the I|O Godfrey Rooftop Lounge at 127 W. Huron Street in River North. Nearby, Upstairs at The Gwen, located at 521 N Rush St., came in 16th place.

Z Bar, located inside the Peninsula Hotel at 108 E Superior Street and overlooks the iconic Michigan Avenue, came in at No. 31 on the ranking. Cerise Rooftop, at 203 N. Wabash Ave., came in No. 30.

The bar that nabbed the No. 1 spot on the list was Sky51 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The U.S. bar that ranked the highest on the list was Ocean Lounge at Sea Pines Beach Club on Hilton Head Island, coming in at No. 5.

You can find the full ranking and report here.