4 Rare Coins Worth Millions to Be Displayed in Schaumburg

Four famed U.S. coins valued together at $1.16 million — and insured for $19 million — are joining forces for a public showcasing in Schaumburg next week.

Coined as the “Big Four,” the rarities will be displayed at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention from April 28-30. The convention is set to take place at the suburb’s Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.

The featured coins, which are loaned by GreatCollections Coin Auctions from private collectors, will include a silver dollar, dime, nickel and penny.

“One of the historic coins is a U.S. silver dollar dated 1804 that was presented as a diplomatic gift by the State Department to the Sultan of Muscat ... on behalf of President Andrew Jackson in 1835,” convention manager Larry Shepard said in a release. “The finest known of its kind, it is insured for $9 million.”

The Eliasberg Barber dime stands as one of the only nine known dimes struck at the San Francisco Mint facility in 1894.

According to convention organizers, the Liberty Head nickel from 1913 is highly coveted because it’s one of the only five known copies.

With its value rising from its origins, the 1943 Abraham Lincoln cent rounds out the collection. Convention organizers noted that during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made out of zinc-coated steel to preserve copper. However, the rare cent was mistakenly printed bronze, ultimately making the error worth millions.

“I acquired these ‘Big 4’ coins over the past year on behalf of clients who are now graciously loaning these extraordinary numismatic treasures so people will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see them together for the first time in public,” Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections, said in a statement.

On top of these rarities, dozens of educational exhibits of exclusive coins and paper money will be on display throughout the convention. A variety of dealers also will be buying and selling with the public.

Admission will be $5 for a single-day pass, or $10 for a three-day pass.