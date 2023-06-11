3 people shot near CTA Red Line station on Chicago's Far South Side

At least three people were shot near a train station on Chicago’s Far South Side, causing transit delays for a portion of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, three individuals were shot in the area near the 95th Street Red Line stop before 3:30 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition, while two 19-year-old men were hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials reported. A 44-year-old woman fell "due to the commotion" and was taken to the hospital, but didn't sustain any gunshot wounds.

[Minor Delays] Red Line trains are running w/residual delays following earlier police actvity at 95th. Service is resuming, allow extra time. — cta (@cta) June 11, 2023

As a result of the shooting, Red Line service between 95th and 87th Streets was halted in both directions. It had been restored as of 4:14 p.m., according to a tweet from the CTA. Trains were running with "residual delays" minutes after service resumed.