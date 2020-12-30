Englewood

4 People Injured, 3 Pets Killed in Englewood Fire, Chicago Police Say

Chicago fire officials say four people were hurt, including two children, and three pets were killed in a fire on the city’s South Side Wednesday night.

According to officials, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 6800 block of South Perry on Wednesday evening.

An EMS Plan 1 was called out on the fire, and the blaze was brought under control by firefighters.

In all, four people were taken to area hospitals. Two adults were transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Two children were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in green (good-to-fair) condition after the fire.

Officials say animal control was called to the scene, as three pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said.

