4 People, Including Firefighter, Seriously Hurt in Belmont Central Apartment Fire

A firefighter and three other people were were injured in an apartment fire early Thursday in Belmont Central.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire just after 2 a.m. in the basement apartment of a two-story building in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue, police said.

A woman suffered burns to her body was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Two men also burned in the fire were taken in critical condition to other hospitals.

A firefighter, who had just celebrated his one-year anniversary with the department, was also seriously injured and was taken to Community First Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

No other details were immediately available.