Four people were forcefully robbed overnight on the Chicago's northside, with the robberies taking place within minutes of each other and blocks apart across parts of Lincoln Park, Lakeview and Northalsted, according to Chicago police.

At least three of the robberies were armed, police said, with the victims held up at gunpoint.

The first robbery took place about 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Broadway Street, when a 47-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk was approached by two men who took her belongings by force. The suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

About 15 minutes later, in the 2800 block of North Pine Grove Avenue, a 23-year-old woman was walking outside when she was approached by two men who demanded her property at gunpoint. The woman complied, and the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV, police said.

A short time later, at 11:51 p.m. in the 700 block of West Roscoe Street, a 21-year-old woman was outside when she was approached by two men with guns who demanded her belongings. The victim complied, police said, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The fourth robbery took place about 12:05 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue, when a 20-year-old man on the sidewalk was approached by a white SUV. Two male suspects with guns exited the vehicle and demanded the victim's property, and the victim complied.

The suspects then got back in the white SUV and fled the scene, according to police.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, and police did not say whether any of the robberies were connected.

Area three detectives were investigating each of the incidents, police added.