4 Naperville Businesses Burglarized in 3 Hours: Police

Four businesses were burglarized within three hours Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m., people forced their way into businesses in the 600 block of South Washington Street, the 2900 block of Artesian Road, the 3100 block of South Route 59 and the 4000 block of South Route 59, Naperville police said. The suspects got in by breaking through glass doors or windows, then stole cash registers and ATMs.

Police believe the suspects are working in groups and attempting to conceal their identities. They may be driving dark-colored SUVs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.