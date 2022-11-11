Someone in southern Illinois just got a lot richer. $4 million richer, to be exact.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, a winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing was sold in the small town of Murphysboro, about 7 miles outside of Carbondale.

The ticket was sold at a Circle K convenience store and gas station at 923 N. 14th St., officials say.

The ticket matched all five numbers: 5, 13, 29, 38, 59, plus a Megaplier to win the whopping prize, Illinois Lottery officials say.

But the ticket holder isn't the only lucky one in the drawing. According to officials, the Circle K that sold the ticket will receive 1% of the prize as a bonus. For the $4 million ticket, that comes to $10,000.

This isn't the first time a lucky Mega Millions ticket was sold in Illinois. Earlier this year, a gas station in suburban Des Plaines sold a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket. The winners, who came forward nearly 60 days after the winnings were announced, "wish to remain anonymous," the Illinois Lottery said at the time.

Mega Millions drawings take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. CST. The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, officials say, is an estimated $189 million.

More than a dozen other winning lotto tickets were sold this week in Illinois, including 13 winning tickets worth $50,000 or more for Monday's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.

Two of those tickets were worth $100,000, as players matched four numbers and the Powerball, while also adding the game’s “Power Play” feature to double their prize.

Here's where those tickets were sold:

$100,000

7-Eleven, 1680 Montgomery Road in Aurora

Speedway, 15 South Randall Road in North Aurora

$50,000

Lucky Gasoline, 1469 South Randall Road in Algonquin

Circle K, 755 South Belt West in Belleville

Montrose BP, 3201 West Montrose Avenue in Chicago

7-Eleven, 6301 Main Street in Downers Grove

Ed’s Way Food Mart, 946 Beloit Avenue in Forest Park

Palatine Oil Inc., 802 West Palatine Road in Palatine

Ardmore Food & Liquor, 1638 Ardmore Avenue in Villa Park

Thorntons, 1330 South Neltnor Boulevard in West Chicago

Thorntons, 110 Devon Avenue in Wood Dale

In addition, two more tickets were sold via the Illinois Lottery’s website.

A single-winning ticket captured the $2.04 billion jackpot in Monday’s drawing. The winner purchased the ticket at a California gas station, and has one year to claim their prize.

According to the officials with the Illinois Lottery, winners of $250,000 or more can choose to not release their names. But that isn't that case everywhere. Under California law, the winner of Monday's Powerball jackpot will not be able to remain anonymous, officials said.