4 Men Wounded in Interstate 57 Shooting, Police Say

Four men were wounded in a shooting late Sunday on Interstate 57 near 127th Street.

The group was traveling north in a vehicle about 11:45 p.m. on I-57 when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, according to Illinois State Police.

Two 21-year-olds, a 22-year-old and a 30-year-old inside the vehicle were struck by gunfire and picked up by paramedics in the 8700 block of South State Street, state police and Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago fire officials said all four were in serious-to-critical condition, but state police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Two of the victims were from Bloomington and the other two were from Park Forest and Lansing, state police said.

Northbound lanes between 127th and 147th streets were closed until 5:10 a.m. for investigation, state police said.