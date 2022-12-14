4 Men Arrested After Fiery Northwest Side Crash May Be Responsible For Recent Armed Robbery Spree

Four people arrested after a fiery crash in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood earlier this week are suspected of being involved in a spree of 50 armed robberies across the North and Northwest sides, according to Chicago's top cop.

According to CPD Supt. David Brown, four men were taken into custody following the crash and were subsequently charged with four armed robberies that occurred earlier on Monday.

The following men were charged with 12 felony robbery-related counts:

Marcus Carter, 20, of the 600 block of North Troy Street

Marchelo Hicks, 21, of the 600 block of North Trumbull Avenue

Marquise Green, 20, of the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street

Dashun McGraw, 19, of the 600 block of North Troy Street

Additionally, Carter, Hicks and Green face a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant has been issued for Carter and Hicks.Wh

The four robberies on Monday that the men are charged with occurred at the following addresses, according to police:

2400 block of West Berwyn Avenue, 3:15 a.m.

4300 block of North Leavitt Avenue, 3:18 a.m.

2100 block of North Claremont Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

4100 block of North Wolcott Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

The men were arrested at 12:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the 5100 block of North Oakley Avenue shortly after crashing into a city vehicle and fleeing on foot.

According to police, three guns were recovered during their arrests.

While Brown mentioned that the men are suspected of committing dozens of other robberies, no other details were offered on those investigations.

In each case of the recent robberies, the suspects wore dark clothing with hoods and ski masks, pulled up in a car and got out and approached people on streets and sidewalks, robbing them at gunpoint, police said.

Robberies have increased by 15% across the city from last year, according to police data. Thefts are up 59%

Of the areas hit last week, the 25th Police District on the Northwest Side has seen the largest increase, 34%, from 271 robberies this year to 362 this time last year.