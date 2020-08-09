River Forest

4 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Early Sunday in Suburban River Forest

The crash was reported at approximately 12:49 a.m. in the 400 block of Harlem Avenue

Four people were killed early Sunday morning after a vehicle struck a planter, light pole and the exterior wall of a business in suburban River Forest, according to police.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:49 a.m. in the 400 block of Harlem Avenue. Of the five people inside the vehicle, two were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, and have since died, according to police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for unspecified injuries and listed in unknown condition.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were working to identify the victims and notify their families.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Team was called out to assist with the crash investigation.

