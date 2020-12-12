cicero

4 Killed in Fiery Crash in Suburban Cicero, Authorities Say

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Four people were killed in a crash early Saturday in Cicero when their vehicle collided with a building and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

About 3 a.m. four people in a vehicle were traveling east on Roosevelt Road when they veered off the road and crashed into a building near Central Avenue, according to Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania.

When police arrived at the scene the vehicle was engulfed in flames, Hanania said.

Local

wisconsin election 26 mins ago

Wisconsin Lawmakers Withhold Reimbursement Funds to Counties for Recount

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccine Preps Continue, Vaccine Not Recommended for Pregnant Women

Police were able to remove three of the people from the vehicle, but all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hanania.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatalities.

Cicero police are investigating the crash.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

cicero
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us