4 Killed, 28 Wounded, in Shootings Thursday in Chicago

Four people were killed, and twenty-eight others were wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a drive-by in West Garfield Park.

The 25-year-old was standing on the porch about 4:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street when a car drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A man was killed in a shooting in South Shore. He was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his forehead about 8:25 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, police said. The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Donzell Bailey by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A man was found fatally shot in a car in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 29, was discovered about 5:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Artesian Avenue with a gunshot wound to his face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Melvin Ajtun by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl and another woman were wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 1:10 a.m., the two women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone stepped from a white Nissan and fired at them, police said.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified. A 30-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet and taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition. One of the shots went through the house and struck an 8-year-old girl in the arm. She was taken to Roseland Hospital and was also in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were shot in a drive-by in Back of the Yards on the South Side. About 11:30 p.m., they were standing in a gangway in the 5300 block of South Hoyne Avenue, when someone drove past in the alley and began shooting, police said. A 20-year-old man was struck in the foot and a 35-year-old man was struck in the leg. They were taken to St. Bernard Hospital where they are in good condition.

Two people are in critical condition after a car they were traveling in was caught in the crossfire of a shoot-out in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 10 p.m., two men and a woman were traveling in a vehicle north on California Avenue, and before attempting to turn north onto Van Buren Street, their vehicle drove in between two vehicles that were shooting at each other, police said. A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are in critical condition. A 27-year-old man was struck in the right leg and taken to the same hospital, where he is in good condition.

A 1-month-old girl was among seven people wounded in a mass shooting in Englewood on the South Side. About 8:15 p.m., three males jumped out of a black Jeep Cherokee in the 6500 block of South Halsted Street, and “began shooting in several directions,” according to police. The trio then hopped back in the vehicle and were last seen traveling on 66th Street. No one was in custody. The baby was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to St. Bernard Hospital before being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police and a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

The others shot included:

A 15-year-old boy struck in the arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital;

A 46-year-old man shot in the leg who was also taken to St. Bernard;

A 23-year-old man hit in the leg and rushed to Stroger Hospital;

A 30-year-old man shot in the arm who was also taken to Stroger;

A 36-year-old man wounded in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center; and

A 32-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the hip and refused medical treatment.

They were all in good condition.

A 9-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting that also left a man hurt near the border of the Grand Crossing and Chatham neighborhoods on the South Side. They were in the 800 block of East 79th Street when a car approached and someone inside opened fire about 2:45 p.m., police said. The girl was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children’s hospital in critical condition. The man was shot in the foot and was in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Twelve others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Ten people were shot Wednesday citywide.