4 Killed, 11-Year-Old Among 19 Others Wounded in Chicago Shootings This Weekend

Four people were killed and at least 19 others — including an 11-year-old boy — were wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

A man was fatally shot leaving a gas station Saturday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side. Joshua James, 29, was leaving a gas station about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the head and back by gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person was fatally shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 8:45 a.m., the person, who remains unidentified, was in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue, when he was shot multiple times, police said. The male was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A few hours later, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in West Garfield Park on the West Side. About 2 p.m., he was found unresponsive on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and shoulder, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

A few minutes earlier, a person was fatally shot Sunday in Chatham on the South Side. About 1:45 p.m., he was found inside a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his armpit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man’s name has not yet been released.

An 11-year-old was shot inside a residence Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side. The child was in the living room with two other children, 8 and 12, about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of South King Drive when he was accidentally shot in the leg by the 8-year-old, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Humboldt Park. The teen boy was sitting inside a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen and a 19-year-old woman were driving about 11:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in her hands, and the woman was shot in the back, police said. The 17-year-oldwas last listed in good condition at a local hospital, police said. The 19-year-old was also taken to an area hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday on the Kennedy expressway. The 29-year-old man was driving about 2 a.m. near the Ontario ramp leading into the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 when another vehicle fired shots, according to Illinois State Police. He was seriously injured and was transported to an area hospital, state police said. His passenger was not injured.

A man was discovered shot and critically wounded Sunday night in University Village on the Near West Side. The 29-year-old was discovered between two cars with gunshot wounds to his face and body about 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

At least 13 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

Four people were killed and 38 others — including five teens — were wounded in gun violence across Chicago last holiday weekend.