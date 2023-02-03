4 Injured When Car Collides With CTA Bus, Causing it to Slam Into Roseland Business

Four people sustained injuries Friday when a car collided with a CTA bus, causing the bus to crash into a building in the city's Roseland neighborhood, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at around 6:30 p.m. near East 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue. According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, after a bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle, it crashed into the 111th & Michigan Currency Exchange, 11055 S. Michigan Ave.

EMS plan 1. Bus versus car then bus versus currency exchange. Near 111th Michigan. 4 transports nothing life threatening. pic.twitter.com/Ed75b9F3Cm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 4, 2023

Four people were taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As of Friday evening, it remained unclear what caused the crash.