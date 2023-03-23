4 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Crystal Lake

Four people were injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a building in suburban Crystal Lake, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Carlemont Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a car into a building with injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the building's parking lot and that the driver had attempted to park.

Police said that for unknown reasons, while attempting to park, the vehicle continued to drive over the sidewalk and into a building before coming to a stop inside.

Four adults were transported to a local hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult man, was uninjured in the crash. Police did not say if the driver was issued a citation.

The crash remains under investigation, and there is currently no further information.