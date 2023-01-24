4 Injured, Including 2 Police Officers, in Lawndale Crash

Two Chicago police officers and two other individuals were injured after a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a marked CPD vehicle was traveling westbound through the intersection of Harrison and California at approximately 7:23 p.m. when it struck a box truck that was traveling eastbound on Harrison.

The police vehicle came to rest after it struck a nearby parked car, according to police.

Two officers were transported to a nearby hospital, and both were initially listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the box truck, identified as a 34-year-old man, and a 48-year-old passenger were both taken to an area hospital, where they were also listed in good condition, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.