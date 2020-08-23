4 Injured in Shooting Outside Englewood Business

Four men sustained gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon when someone in a vehicle fired shots in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted, four men were outside a business when an unknown individual approached in a vehicle and fired shots, striking all four individuals.

A 23-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, Chicago police stated. A 24-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the back and buttocks and refused medical treatment.

The third victim, a 27-year-old male victim, was struck to the calf and knee and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 28-year-old male victim sustained an injury to the hand and was uncooperative on scene, police stated.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

The incident remains under investigation by Area One detectives.