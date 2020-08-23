Englewood

4 Injured in Shooting Outside Englewood Business

Four men were outside a business when an unknown individual approached and fired shots at them, police said

chicago police car generic 2
NBCChicago.com

Four men sustained gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon when someone in a vehicle fired shots in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Halsted, four men were outside a business when an unknown individual approached in a vehicle and fired shots, striking all four individuals.

A 23-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the arm and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, Chicago police stated. A 24-year-old male victim sustained a graze wound to the back and buttocks and refused medical treatment.

Local

Dan Ryan Expressway 2 hours ago

Person Injured After Dan Ryan Expressway Shooting, According to Illinois State Police

Round Lake Beach 2 hours ago

Controversy Erupts After Suburban Police Officer Punches Woman in Face After She Bit Him

The third victim, a 27-year-old male victim, was struck to the calf and knee and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A 28-year-old male victim sustained an injury to the hand and was uncooperative on scene, police stated.

No one was in custody Sunday evening.

The incident remains under investigation by Area One detectives.

This article tagged under:

Englewoodchicago englewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us