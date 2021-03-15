4 Injured in Shooting, Crash Near Six Corners on Chicago's Northwest Side

Four people were injured in a shooting and subsequent crash Monday near the Six Corners intersection in Portage Park on Chicago's Northwest Side.

A male driving a black Dodge sedan slammed into a parked vehicle about 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

The male and two of his passengers were hospitalized in serious condition, police said. One of them, a 32-year-old woman, had been shot three times in the abdomen.

A male in the parked vehicle was found on the ground nearby and hospitalized as well, police said. His condition was unknown Monday morning.

Police sources said the crash appears to be alcohol-related, and the driver was taken into custody.

Charges are pending, police said.