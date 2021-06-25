Southwest Airlines

4 Injured by Turbulence on Southwest Flight From Chicago to Salt Lake City

Three flight attendants and one customer were treated for minor injuries, Southwest said.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

Four people onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Salt Lake City sustained minor injuries when the aircraft hit turbulence Friday afternoon, the airline confirmed.

Southwest Flight 1753, which departed Midway International Airport at 12:18 p.m., "experienced moderate turbulence" during its approach into Salt Lake City, according to a statement from the airline. The plane arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport at approximately 2:34 p.m. local time.

Three flight attendants and one customer were treated for minor injuries, according to the airline.

NBC 5 reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment, but had not heard back as of Friday evening.

