4 injured after CTA bus crashes into building following collision with car in Little Village

Four people were injured early Saturday morning after a CTA bus crashed into a building following a collision with another vehicle in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, according to officials.

According to police, a white sedan was traveling westbound at approximately 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when it failed to stop at a traffic light, striking a CTA bus traveling northbound that was occupied by the driver and one passenger.

The white sedan was driven by an 18-year-old man, who was accompanied by one passenger, a 21-year-old woman, officials said.

The bus subsequently crashed into a building after colliding with the vehicle. According to police, no citations were issued.

The occupants of the bus, a 38-year-old woman and 52-year-old woman, were both transported to local hospitals where they were listed in good condition, police said.

Both occupants of the sedan were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was listed in serious condition. His passenger was listed in good condition, according to officials.

There is currently no further information available.