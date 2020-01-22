4 Injured After Ambulance Crash in Marquette Park

Four people were taken to hospitals Wednesday after an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Rockwell Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Six people were involved in the crash, and four were taken to hospitals, police said.

At least one fire department department employee was transported with a civilian in good condition, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.