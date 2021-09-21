4 in Custody After Man Killed During Home Invasion in South Shore

Four people are in custody after a 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a home invasion that sparked an hours-long confrontation with police in South Shore on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., the man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was shot as three masked people, one armed with a gun, broke into his home, police said.

The man was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A canine unit was called to the residence to help search for the three individuals on the property, who tried to flee on foot as responding officers arrived, police said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and four people were taken into custody by 11:20 a.m., police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.