4 in Custody After Car Fleeing Police Hits School Bus, Causing Rollover Crash in NW Indiana

Police in northwest Indiana say that four individuals are in custody after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop slammed into a school bus Tuesday afternoon, causing the bus to topple over onto its side.

According to Lake County Sheriff’s officials, an officer saw a car fail to signal turns at multiple intersections in Gary at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but then the car fled northbound on Clark Road toward West 6th Avenue. The vehicle then turned into alleys to try to evade police, then got back onto 6th Street a short time later.

The vehicle then tried to drive through a stop sign at 6th and Burr Street, where it struck a school bus, police said.

The impact caused the bus to roll over onto its side. The driver and an assistant that were onboard the bus were aided by a responding officer, who removed the windshield of the bus to pull them from the vehicle. Good Samaritans helped the officer rescue the workers, according to authorities.

The four occupants of the fleeing vehicle were placed into custody, and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the fleeing car was identified as an 18-year-old man, who was wanted on multiple warrants, including one for domestic violence. A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, according to police.