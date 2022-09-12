Four colleges in Illinois have earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report's newest ranking of the 2022-2023 Best Colleges and Universities in the nation, with two of them landing among the top ten.

The annual list, released Monday, evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities on more than a dozen measures of academic quality, including graduation rate, social mobility, class sizes, faculty salaries and more, a press release from the magazine states.

On this year's list, Princeton University in New Jersey stole the No. 1 spot, with total undergraduate enrollment of 5,321 and an average tuition of $57,410.

The two Illinois universities that join Princeton in ranking high on the list are the University of Chicago, coming at No. 6, and Northwestern University, coming in at No. 10.

According to the report, the University of Chicago, in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, is particularly selective in its admissions, recording a 6% acceptance the fall of 2021. The report goes on to say that the student-faculty ratio at the university is 5:1, with nearly 80% of its classes having fewer than 20 students. Additionally, with an average tuition of $62,940, the a median starting salary for a University of Chicago alumni is $59,700, the report says.

Northwestern University, in suburban Evanston, earned the No 10 spot on a list, in a tie with Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, the list reports.

Northwestern, with an undergraduate enrollment of just under 8,500, has an acceptance rate of 7%, and a media starting salary for a university alumni is $61,100, according to the report. The average tuition at the school, U.S. News & World Report says, is $63,468.

Rounding out the list's top 10 best universities in the nation is Massachusetts Institute of Technology at No. 2, Harvard at No. 3, Stanford at No. 4, Yale at No. 5, Johns Hopkins at No. 7, University of Pennsylvania at No. 8, and California Institute of Technology at No. 9.

The other two Illinois universities that ranked in lists the top 100 are University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, at No. 47, and the University of Illinois Chicago, also known as UIC, at no. 97.

Read the full rankings here.