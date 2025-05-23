4 Illinois school districts make list of top districts in the United States

4 school districts in Illinois have landed a spot in the top 10 best districts in the country on a list released by Niche.

According to Niche, the list is calculated using several different factors, including academics, teachers, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on overall experience, resources and facilities, clubs and activities and sports.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 located in Lincolnshire grabbed the top spot, followed by Glenbrook High School District 225 in Glenview in second place. Evanston Township High School District 202 in Evanston clinched third.

The last Illinois district that made the cut was Township High School District 113 in Highland Park.

More information on Niche's methodology can be found here.

Several other Illinois school districts made it further down on the list, with Hinsdale Township High School District 86 in Hinsdale coming in at number 12 and Community High School District 128 in Vernon Hills coming in at number 16.