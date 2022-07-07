4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows.

According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.

Of those 148, four hospitals are in Illinois:

AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago -- Chicago

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital -- DeKalb

Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital -- Palos Heights

University of Chicago Medical Center -- Chicago

"To qualify for the list," Leapfrog says, "eligible hospitals were required to carry an A letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for fall 2021."

Only 15 out of 116 hospitals in Illinois received "A" grades from that assessment. Most hospitals in the state received a C grade.

Here's the full list of hospitals on the "Best Hospitals in America" report, and where each of them is located.