4 Illinois Donut Shops Named Among Top 100 Across U.S., Yelp List Shows

Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck.
Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list.
Dip and Sip Donuts, located at 2256 W Roscoe in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, ranked No. 8 and offers both pre-made donuts and customized creations.
According to Yelp, Dip and Sip is known for cake donuts, such as the popular Chocolate Dreamin’, as well as gluten free options. Customers can also order donut-layered cakes with advanced notice.
Located in suburban Crystal Lake at 181 W. Virginia St., Country Donuts was named No. 25 on the list, cooking up handmade chocolate iced cake, honey dip, white long John, devil's food, powdered, old fashioned and red velvet donuts, among others flavors.
In Roseland, Old Fashioned Donuts ranked No. 83 and can be found at 11248 S Michigan Ave. The store has received 4.5 stars on Yelp, with some calling the treats the "best donuts in Chicago."
Listed at No. 87, Gurnee Donuts has been serving specialty bites to the Chicago suburbs at 4949 Grand Ave. since 1994. This shop also has 4.5 stars on Yelp with over 200 reviews.
Several other Midwestern donut shops made the list, as well. Here's where they fell:
No. 19: Pana Donuts, Coffee and Boba Tea in Indianapolis, Indiana
No. 23: Pharaoh's Donuts in St. Louis, Missouri
No. 28: Avon Donuts Inc in Pontiac, Michigan
No. 33: Donna’s Delicious Dozen in Columbus, Ohio
No. 48: Cindy’s Donuts & Ice Cream in Kentwood, Michigan
No. 62: Cherbourg Bakery in Bexley, Ohio
No. 71: Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville, Ohio
No. 72: The Vegan Doughnut Company in Lakewood, Ohio
No. 82: Fresh Donuts in Kansas City, Missouri
No. 100: The Donut Stop in Saint Louis, Missouri
