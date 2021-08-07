4 Hurt, 3 Critically, in Shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

A total of four men were injured, three critically, in a shooting Saturday evening on Chicago's Near West Side, according to police.

At approximately 7:09 p.m. in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue, four men were on the street when an unknown vehicle approached, and someone inside fired shots. All four victims were transported to Stroger Hospital, police stated. A 27-year-old man sustained injuries to the hand and leg and was said to be in critical condition.

Another victim, 23 years old, was shot in the side and back and also reported to be critically injured. A 28-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries to the leg and back and was said to be in critical condition, according to police.

The fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the ankle and listed in good condition.

No one was in custody late Saturday night.