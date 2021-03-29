Chicago Fire Department

4 Hospitalized After Fire on Chicago's South Side, Officials Say

Chicago fire officials say at least four people were taken to local hospitals after suffering from smoke inhalation during a fire in the Chatham neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 7800 block of South Prairie Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a bungalow fire.

The firefighters were forced to rescue multiple people from the dwelling, according to officials, and all were transported to local hospitals.

One of the individuals, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. A 71-year-old woman was hospitalized in fair condition, and two more men, ages 54 and 63, were taken to St. Bernard in good condition.

No further information was immediately available on the cause of the fire.

