4 Hospitalized After Extra-Alarm Fire Leads to Mayday Call in Bridgeport

An extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood left at least four people hospitalized Friday morning and prompted fire officials to issue a mayday call as they worked to put out the flames.

The fire department issued the call just after 7:30 a.m. while battling a blaze at a home near 27th and Lowe, officials said. Smoke could be seen billowing from the home with flames shooting from the top.

The department later said "all members are accounted for," but they were still working to put the fire out nearly an hour later.

At least four people were transported from the scene to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

