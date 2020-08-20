4 Homeless Men Wounded, 1 Fatally, in Separate Stabbings: Police

Police are warning residents in the South Loop and CTA passengers after a man was killed and three others were wounded in a series of stabbings reported in recent weeks.

In each case, the suspect approached homeless men while they were asleep and stabbed them in the neck, Chicago police said.

The fatal stabbing took place at 9 a.m. July 9 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The other attacks happened:

at 1:51 a.m. July 15 on a Red Line train in the 220 block of West 63rd Street;

at 3:51 a.m. July 24 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 18 in the first block of West 95th Street.

The suspect was described as a male standing 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 with a slender build and black hair. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red “Aero 1987” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.