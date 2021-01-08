4 Gas Stations Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago, Western Suburb

Four gas stations were robbed at gunpoint within about an hour of each other early Friday on the Northwest Side and in a western suburb.

The last robbery, which happened in Forest Park, ended in the arrest of two teenagers, though Forest Park police would not confirm whether they were suspected in the Chicago robberies also.

The boys, both 16, were arrested after officers saw a robbery in progress about 1:15 a.m. at the Thornton’s Gas Station, 601 Harlem Ave., in the western suburb, Forest Park police said.

When officers approached the store, one of the teenagers — wearing a gray hoodie, a black, puffy coat and a medical mask — attempted to flee, punching an officer in the face during his escape, police said. He was eventually arrested and allegedly found with a large amount of money on him.

A handgun was also found inside the gas station, police said.

As the officers were making their arrest, they saw a vehicle with its headlights turned off flee eastbound on I-290 from Harlem Avenue, police said. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, eventually crashed on I-290 near Laramie Avenue.

The driver, also a 16-year-old boy, was found hiding under a parked car near Lexington Street and Laramie Avenue and arrested, police said. He also had a large amount of money on him when he was arrested, police said.

Both teenagers were charged with armed robbery and resisting arrest, police said. The boy in the store was also charged with aggravated battery and a felony weapons offense, while the driver also faces aggravated fleeing charges and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In Chicago, the first robbery of the morning happened about midnight in the 3700 block of West Addison Street in Irving Park, Chicago police said. A gunman robbed a 47-year-old gas station clerk and then robbed an adjacent restaurant, before leaving in a black-colored Dodge Dart, police said.

At 12:25 a.m., a gas station clerk was held at gunpoint in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road in Irving Park. The 46-year-old clerk was uninjured.

Ten minutes later, a gunman held up another gas station clerk in the 5700 block of North Northwest Highway in Old Norwood Park. The suspect, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, stole an unspecified amount of money at 12:35 a.m. and fled the scene.

Investigators believe the Chicago robberies may be related, a police spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.