wisconsin

4 Found Slain in SUV in Wisconsin Cornfield, Authorities Say

In a Facebook post Monday, sheriff's officials said the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area.

Corn
Getty Images

Four people have been found slain in an SUV with Minnesota license plates that was abandoned in a western Wisconsin cornfield, authorities said.

A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from.

In a Facebook post Monday, sheriff's officials said the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. The posting also said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the vehicle that was abandoned.

Local

Kenosha 1 hour ago

Boy Struck by Projectile on Playground Remains in a Coma

chicago severe weather 2 hours ago

Damaging Winds, Hail, Heavy Rain: Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday

No arrests have been announced. The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol and assisting in the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

wisconsinsheridanDunn County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us