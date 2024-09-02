Four people were found shot dead on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Monday morning, authorities said.

Forest Park Police said they received a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. of several people shot on a train at the Forest Park CTA Blue Line station.

When they arrived, they found four people shot. Three of those people were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and later pronounced dead.

Police said the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting "was no longer on scene and made good on their escape" at the time they arrived, but they were able to use surveillance video to find a suspect in the case.

Chicago police later found a person matching the description of the suspect on a CTA Pink Line train, Forest Park police said. That person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, authorities said, though it was not immediately clear if it was the same weapon used in the killings.

Blue Line service was still suspended as of 9:45 a.m. between Forest Park and Austin due to the police investigation, the CTA reported.

"Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train," the CTA said in a statement. "As soon as this matter was reported, CTA immediately deployed resources to assist the Forest Park Police in their investigation into the matter, including review of all possible security camera footage, which proved to be vital in aiding local enforcement. We commend both the Forest Park Police Department for their thorough and collaborative efforts to provide information to partner agencies; as well as the Chicago Police Department whose quick actions led to the apprehension of a suspect in this matter. CTA will continue to work with local law enforcement as part of this ongoing investigation."

The case remained under investigation later Monday morning.

"This appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the community," Forest Park police said in a release. "Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (708)366-2425 or email at Detectives@ForestPark.net."