4 Flee Scene After Multiple Crashes, Shooting in Cicero on Roosevelt: Police

Four people fled after shooting at a vehicle and crashing into another car

Officials said a car fled the scene after a three-vehicle crash in Cicero at Roosevelt and Laramie Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:58 p.m. in the 4300 block of W. Roosevelt, occupants inside a Chevy traveling westbound on Roosevelt began shooting at a Kia, police said.

Officials said the Kia then crashed into a fixed object killing two people inside of unknown ages and genders.

The Chevy continued driving and crashed into another vehicle in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt, police reported. According to officials, four people fled the Chevy in an unknown direction.

No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.

