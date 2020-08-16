4 Dead, at Least 39 Wounded in Chicago Shootings So Far This Weekend

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 39 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

In the most recent fatal shooting, police in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue discovered an unresponsive man in his mid-20s lying on the ground in an alley.

The man was sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

Area Five detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 11600 block of South Peoria at approximately 8:13 p.m., police said.

In the shooting, officers responding to calls of shots fired found a 48-year-old man lying on the ground in the rear of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, and was later pronounced dead. Area Two detectives are currently investigating the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

At approximately 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West 110th Place, a 28-year-old man was found by police slumped behind the wheel of his car. Officers say the man was shot in the arm and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3500 block of West Flournoy, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert discovered an 18-year-old man lying on the sidewalk. The man had been shot in the head and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 14-year-old boy, was driven to Mount Sinai after he was shot in the left arm, and he is now listed in fair condition.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shooting thus far:

Friday –

Street, a 20-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence when a person in a black Chevy SUV fired shots at him, striking him in the right leg. He is in fair condition at Mount Sinai, police said. In the 6400 block of South Ellis at approximately 8:11 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was standing in a group when shots were fired. Police say the boy was hit in the right leg, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Two people were shot in the 8500 block of South Sangamon at approximately 8:27 p.m., according to police. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired. A 29-year-old man was hit in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, while a 24-year-old man was hit in the shoulder. He is also listed in serious condition at Christ Hospital.

Just after 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Peoria, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 46-year-old man lying on the ground after he had been shot in the armpit area. Police say the man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Street at approximately 9:33 p.m. when they were shot by a person in a passing vehicle. A 26-year-old man was hit in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, while another unidentified individual was hit in the head and taken to Mount Sinai. His condition is unknown at this time. In the 6300 block of South Richards Drive at approximately 10:40 p.m., two men got into an argument and one of the individuals opened fire. A gunshot struck a bystander, a 48-year-old man. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, while the man who allegedly fired the shot turned himself in to police.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Hermitage, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

Street just after midnight when a person got out of a white SUV and fired shots, hitting him in the leg. The boy was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. Two people were standing on a sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Kildare at approximately 3 a.m. when a person in a black sedan fired shots at them. A 24-year-old woman was hit in the right side of her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, and a 29-year-old man was hit in the right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

Illinois State Police say two women were shot while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway near Central Avenue at approximately 4:18 a.m. According to authorities, the women were in the front seat of a vehicle when shots were fired at them from another car. A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were hit, and were taken to area hospitals, with the younger woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man was approached by four men in the 5000 block of West Erie at approximately 4:24 a.m. who then attempted to rob him. During a struggle, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the man in the right index finger, and he was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, police said.

Just after 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 66th Place, a 24-year-old man was shot in the upper right chest and right hand, police said. The man was listed in fair condition.

At approximately 8:19 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Seeley, a 27-year-old man was walking when a man walked up behind him and fired shots, striking him in the stomach. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition.

In the 8600 block of South Burley at approximately 9:09 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when shots were fired, striking him in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Street at approximately 10 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and multiple people got out, firing shots at him. He was hit in the left leg, and he’s in stable condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. At approximately 11:42 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Seeley, a 25-year-old man was walking when a person in a red Nissan SUV fired shots, hitting him in the back, arm and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition, police said.

Sunday –