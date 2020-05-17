4 Dead, at Least 29 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Chicago police say four people are dead and at least 29 others have been injured in shootings across the city in a violent start to the weekend.

A pair of fatal shootings occurred less than 15 minutes apart on Friday evening, according to Chicago police. The first one occurred in the 5100 block of South Halsted just after 9 p.m. when a 31-year-old man was shot while getting into a car at a gas station.

According to police, a man sprinted out of the building and began firing shots at the victim. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and crashed after the gunfire, with the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the left side of his head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area One Detectives are investigating.

Less than 15 minutes later, another fatal shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 108th Place. According to police, an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were standing in a group when a person in a passing vehicle fired shots.

The man was hit multiple times in the chest, and an unknown individual brought him to Roseland Hospital. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was hit in the leg, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Saturday at approximately 4:27 a.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of West Adams when a person walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Four Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

Saturday evening in the first block of South Leamington Avenue, a 32-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a man walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the chest.

According to police, the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is currently in custody, and Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the shootings reported so far this weekend:

Friday –

An 18-year-old man was on a sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Carpenter at approximately 5 p.m. when he was shot in the right hand and left shin. Police say the man is in good condition, but has been “very uncooperative” in the investigation.

In the 7100 block of South Honore at approximately 7:15 p.m., two people were shot when two men walked up to them and opened fire. Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The other victim, a 48-year-old man, is also in serious condition after being shot in the upper back.

Just after 8 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Wolcott, two people were shot, according to police. A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his neck, and is in serious condition at Christ Hospital. The other victim, a 26-year-old man, is in good condition at the University of Chicago.

A 32-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 800 block of North Saint Louis at approximately 10 p.m., and when he tried to run from the scene he encountered a group of individuals, one of whom opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the leg.

In the 8700 block of South Princeton at approximately 10:07 p.m., a group of men were standing on a sidewalk when another man walked out of a nearby alley and opened fire. Police say a 21-year-old man was hit in the abdomen, and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 12:14 a.m. in the 800 block of North Cicero, a 27-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle when two-to-three men wearing all black clothing approached him. At least one of the men opened fire, striking the victim in the arm. He was taken to West Suburban in good condition, police said.

A 24-year-old man was inside a residence in the 7000 block of South Racine at approximately 1:23 a.m. when he was struck in the hip by a bullet, police said. Another man, 36 years old, was shot in the shoulder while standing outside the residence. Both victims are in fair condition at area hospitals, but neither knows where the shots came from.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Kedzie, a 29-year-old woman was walking to her car when she was shot in the foot. Police say the woman was driven by a friend to Norwegian American Hospital, where she is in good condition.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 400 block of East 111 th Place at approximately 2 a.m. discovered a man lying on the street after he had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 4:42 a.m. in the 700 block of West 63rd Street, a 19-year-old man was driving when a person in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the lower backside. Police say the man drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was standing on a street corner in the 8300 block of South Engleside just after 3 p.m. when a person in a silver colored vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

In the 1300 block of West 19th Street just before 3 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was getting out of a car when two vehicles drove by, with occupants in each vehicle firing at one another. The woman was hit in the back and leg, and is in stable condition at UIC, according to police.

At approximately 6:31 p.m., a 35-year-old man was hit in the calf by a gunshot, police say. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

Police say two people were shot in the 9000 block of South Normal at approximately 6:40 p.m. The victims were on foot when a person in a dark colored vehicle opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and a 42-year-old man was shot in the right calf. Both are in stable condition at local hospitals.

In the 4900 block of West Arlington at approximately 7:08 p.m., a 51-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the left calf, police said. The man is in stable condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 54-year-old man was in a motel room in the 1100 block of West 95th Street with two women when shots were fired, police said. The man was taken to Christ Hospital, and was listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest and abdomen.

At approximately 11:17 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Fulton, police say a 37-year-old woman was in a group of people when someone fired shots at the group, striking her in the chest. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Sunday –