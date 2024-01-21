tinley park

4 dead after shooting inside Tinley Park residence, officials say

A shooting has left four people dead in suburban Tinley Park Sunday morning, officials say.

According to public safety officials in Tinley Park, the shooting was reported Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 173rd Place.

At least four people were shot in the incident, and all four have been pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, and the scene is secure at this time.

Authorities remain on scene Sunday afternoon as an investigation continues, and residents are being asked to avoid the area during that process.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

