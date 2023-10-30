4 critically injured in crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Four people sustained critical injuries in a crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Monday, authorities said.

The crash was reported before 9:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South DuSable LSD near South 31st Street. Four people were said to be in serious-to-critical condition and taken to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A fifth person was said to be in fair-to-serious condition and transported to a local hospital.

Additional details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved, remained unavailable.