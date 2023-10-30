4 critically injured in crash on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Four people sustained critical injuries in a crash on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Monday, authorities said.
The crash was reported before 9:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of South DuSable LSD near South 31st Street. Four people were said to be in serious-to-critical condition and taken to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A fifth person was said to be in fair-to-serious condition and transported to a local hospital.
Additional details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved, remained unavailable.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.