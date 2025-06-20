Four Chicago zip codes are some of the most at-risk locations when it comes to dangerous heat waves and temperatures like those arriving this weekend in the city, health officials said Friday.

With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees or higher for several days, and little relief in store, even at night, health officials have been warning residents to take precautions. That especially goes for those without air conditioning.

But it appears some locations could get hotter than others, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo 'Simbo' Ige.

"It is going to be hot, it is going to be humid... there are differences geographically in Chicago because of the urban heat effect," Ige said.

She went on to list four zip codes which see the most heat-related emergencies in the city, including:

60620

60623

60628

60651

According to the National Weather Service, the "urban heat island effect" refers to the fact that urban settings are often "several degrees warmer than rural areas due to concrete and asphalt radiating heat absorbed during the day."

The effect is most noticeable at night, which can lead to increased dangers as it prevents relief from the dangerous heat into the night and limits the body's ability to recover for the next day of heat.

Overnight low temperatures through the heat wave will be stuck near 80 degrees in Chicago due to the Urban Heat Island effect. Such warm overnight temperatures in tandem with the long duration of the heat wave will be especially dangerous for vulnerable populations. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/U15ZyLw7T7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 20, 2025

"Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events," Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said Friday. "The magnitude of the anticipated heat, combined with oppressive warmth at night will lead to hazardous conditions particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Heat indices will likely remain in the 90s late into the evening hours."

Extreme heat and high humidity are expected across northeastern Illinois and much of the Midwest for several days, with forecasters likening it to being in a furnace.

By Saturday -- the first full day of summer -- and Sunday, high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with humidity making things feel even hotter and muggier.

"It will be feeling over 100 degrees for 3 straight days," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said, with the heat and humidity to last Saturday, Sunday and Monday. "Make sure you drink lots of water."

The heat and humidity Saturday will be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, Jeanes said.

An extreme heat warning will go into effect for Chicago and Cook County Saturday, with heat watches and advisories also going into effect. Kevin Jeanes breaks down what to expect.

Extreme heat warning

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, an extreme heat warning will go into effect for Cook County and the city of Chicago. The warning, also issued for Kenosha County in Wisconsin, will last through Monday.

"Dangerously hot and humid conditions with high temperatures each day, well into the 90s and peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees expected," the NWS said.

According to Jeanes, an extreme heat warning was issued because there are three straight days of heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees.

"An extreme heat watch comes first, which means extreme heat is possible," Jeanes said. "From there, the NWS determines if there will be a heat warning or a heat advisory."

In northern Indiana, an extreme heat watch will be in effect through Tuesday. In all other parts of northern Illinois, a heat advisory will be in effect, the NWS said.

"Heat impacts will be worsened by consecutive days of hot and humid conditions, with overnight lows in the mid-70s providing little relief," the NWS warned.

High humidity makes it hard to cool down

Humidity is the amount of water vapor in the air, and the heat index is what the temperature feels like when the humidity outside is factored in, according to the weather service.

When humans sweat, it cools the body down because it absorbs and removes heat as it evaporates off the skin. The air is saturated with water on humid days, which makes it harder for sweat to evaporate. This means without air conditioning and proper hydration, our bodies can’t recover long enough to regulate our body temperatures, which adds to the risk of heat-related illnesses.

“Muscle cramping, fatigue, lower blood pressure, signs of dehydration, your heart rate is a little bit faster," Dr. Corey Goldstein, an emergency medicine doctor at Rush Hospital said, of heat illness signs to watch for. "Most people are going to acclimate by drinking water and getting out of the heat, but if a person cannot then it’s a recipe for really significant problems.”

Minimizing direct sun exposure, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, staying hydrated and spending time in air-conditioned spaces are ways to cool down during extreme heat, according to the NWS.

Goldstein added that not hydrating properly, not having enough electrolytes could lead to head stroke.

"People who are healthy, younger and in good shape can tolerate this a lot better than other people," he said.