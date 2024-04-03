4 Chicago restaurants, chefs named as 2024 James Beard Award finalists

Three Chicago chefs and one Chicago restaurant have been selected as finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

The 2024 nominees for the coveted James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday. Winners will be announced at the annual awards ceremony June 10 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago, the announcement said.

Chicago first makes an appearance on the finalist list under Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, with Anna Posey of Elske nominated.

Lula Café in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood, was nominated in the Outstanding Hospitality category. And two chefs were nominated for Best Chef - Great Lakes Region: Sujan Sarkar, of Indienne; and Jenner Tomaska, of Esmé.

In 2023, Indienne joined Esmé on Chicago's list of one-star Michelin restaurants. Lula Cafe also appears in Chicago's 2023 Michelin Guide as a "Bib Gourmand" pick.

In January, the James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2024 awards. Chicago appeared on that list 19 times, in categories including Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Restaurant and Best New Restaurant.

According to the Wednesday's announcement, only four restaurants and chefs made the final cut.

In 2023, six Chicago chefs across five restaurants earned spots on the final list of nominees, with three chefs taking home awards.

Find the full list of 2024 nominees here.