4 Blackhawks Prospects Named to Canada's 2023 World Junior Roster

4 Hawks prospects named to Canada's 2023 World Junior roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team Canada announced its official roster for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and four Blackhawks prospects made the team: Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Ethan Del Mastro and Kevin Korchinski.

Korchinski, who was drafted by Chicago with the No. 7 overall pick in 2022, is the headliner. He has 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) in 21 games for the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds and ranks second among all defensemen with a points-per-game average of 1.33.

Allan, a first-round pick by Chicago in 2021, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his first 16 games of the season as the captain of the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders before being traded to Seattle, where he has three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games. He has primarily played on the top pairing with Korchinski.

Dach, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2021, has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season as the captain of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets. He missed some time earlier in the season while in concussion protocol.

Del Mastro, a fourth-round pick by Chicago in 2021, has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) in 22 games this season as the captain of the OHL's Mississauga Steelheads. He's been a real bright spot.

Ryan Greene, Chicago's second-round pick in 2022, was invited to the camp but was not selected to the main roster despite a strong showing after scoring two goals in the close-out game. Greene was considered a longshot from the start, but the fact he was even invited is a positive sign. He was roommates at camp with projected 2023 No. 1 overall Connor Bedard.

Greene has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games as a freshman at Boston University. He's been terrific.

The World Junior tournament will be held from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 5, 2023 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

