3rd Person Charged in Deadly Shooting of Retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant: Police

A third person has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant during an attempted carjacking, police announced Monday.

Devin Barron, 20, of Lynwood, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor drug possession and one count of being a fugitive from justice due to an out-of-state warrant.

According to Chicago police, Barron was placed into custody by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Saturday morning in the 2400 block of E. 173rd Street in Lansing.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Dwain Williams, a retired Chicago fire lieutenant, during an attempted carjacking on Dec. 3.

Two teens, including a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, have also been charged in the shooting.

Police say it was the past crimes of an alleged “carjacking crew” around the Chicago area that helped lead to an arrest in the killing of a retired fire lieutenant in the city. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Williams was shot and killed as he left a gourmet popcorn shop "Let's Get Poppin," located in the 11700 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago's Beverly Woods neighborhood, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance footage earlier this month showing the moments leading up to and following the fatal shooting.

As Williams left the shop, the video shows he was confronted by multiple individuals who jumped out of a car and began firing in his direction.

Williams shielded himself with his SUV, which was decorated with a red Rudolph nose and reindeer antlers, as he returned fire at the suspects. The veteran firefighter sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As seen in surveillance video, the suspects jumped back in the vehicle they arrived in as a fourth individual drove the car away.

Police said that it was the past crimes of an alleged "carjacking crew" around the Chicago area that helped lead to the first arrest.

"This is a carjacking crew who's involved in multiple different offenses," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

"The south suburban departments and the FBI were of great assistance to the detectives in this cases, working together as a team because the south suburban departments were very familiar with this crew and believe they know some of these offenders," Deenihan said. "Eventually, through evidence and through some technology, the detectives were able to narrow it down to these four individuals."

Police said the vehicle the group was in at the time was stolen and later recovered in Tinley Park.

"We worked with south suburban departments to gather video from that incident. That incident led to other steals and other carjacking crimes that this crew involved in," Deenihan said.

Williams, a father of four daughters, was retired from the CFD after 26 years of service. He was also part of the Black Fire Brigade where he mentored and trained young teens to become emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

Dwain Williams was the rock of his family, Williams' wife, Karen, said Friday, less than 24 hours after the retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Chicago police called the first arrest in the case "shocking."

"Fifteen is so young to be involved in such a heinous crime," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said. "We always think it's a failure in our ability to change our young people's behavior, but with that said, his actions were heinous. The fact that this murder took place as a result of a car being taken is something that is so tragic for this family. We owe it to this victim and his family to bring everyone, regardless of their age, to justice."

Anyone with information about the crime or potential suspects is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271or submit a tip to CPD online.